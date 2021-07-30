RBM re-appoints Ralph Tseka as publicist

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has re-appointed Ralph Tseka as its public relations officer, replacing Dr. Onelie Nkuna.

Tseka, who has been working as the director of financial markets, served the bank in a similar position from 2010 to 2014.

He was replaced by Mbane Ngwira before Nkuna took over a year ago.

Nyasa Times understands that Nkuna will head the Directorate of Economic Policy and Research, replacing Kisu Simwaka who takes over Tseka’s post as a Director of Financial Markets.

