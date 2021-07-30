RBM re-appoints Ralph Tseka as publicist

July 30, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has re-appointed Ralph Tseka as its public relations officer, replacing Dr. Onelie Nkuna.

Ralph Tseka, RBM new spokesperson

Tseka, who has been working as the director of financial markets, served the bank in a similar position from 2010 to 2014.

He was replaced by Mbane Ngwira before Nkuna took over a year ago.

Nyasa Times understands that Nkuna will head the Directorate of Economic Policy and Research, replacing Kisu Simwaka who takes over Tseka’s post as a Director of Financial Markets.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CHRR threatens to sue Govt for delaying compensations for ex-miners

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), one of the oldest human rights watchdogs in Malawi, has threatened to...

Close