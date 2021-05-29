RCH in ‘Word of God crusade’ to inspire people to Christ

The Reinstated Christian Home (RCH) has said it will this weekend go into a three-day prayer crusade whose chief aim will be to inspire people—especially the youths—to turn to God by teaching them the word of God.

RCH founder, Pastor Dhumie Jere, told Nyasa Times that the event will take place from May 28 to 30—in the afternoons from 1: 30pm—at Botanic newlines at Ching’ambo Primary School open ground.

He said with the proliferation of the prophetic and deliverance stunts amongst many “men of God,” people no longer concentrate on the Word which is unfortunate.

“Our ministry is focused on the Word of God. It is centred on the Bible. So, at the crusade we will teach the Word; and I assure all those that will attend will receive great heavenly blessings. In fact, it will not be I that will really concentrate on laying hands on them, but once they understand the Word, they will—without problems—be able to pray, heal and deliver themselves,” said Pastor Dhumie.

According to him, quoting Mark 16: 15-18, largely the main purpose of the event is to reach out to all people who are far from our Lord Jesus Christ.

“[We want] to invite them to Him. To invite them to change their ways of living. To see God as the only true and trusted solution in their lives. To heal those who are sick and those who are burdened by the devil to deliver them,” he said.

RCH started in 2017 and it is a gathering of them who have come back to God by realising their shortcomings before God, and God has welcomed them and given them the power they deserve.

“We’re believers of Christ Jesus and God’s kingdom-minded gathering. We are a home; and as we are told in Acts 1:48, ‘but you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you. You will be witnesses to me in Jerusalem, in all Judea and Samaria, and to the uttermost parts of the earth,’” said Pastor Dhumie.

Apart from preaching the Word, RCH also focuses on helping the less privileged in society by standing with both in spiritual and physical aspects.

