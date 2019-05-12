Reckless driver escape jail term for causing death, pays K300 000 fine

Balaka First Grade Magistrate Court has ordered a driver to pay K300 000 or spend 24 months in jail for causing death by reckless driving.

The court heard that on the night of 30 March, 2019, Madalo Lamosi, who was driving a Toyota Hiace from Chingeni direction to Ntcheu hit a cyclist at Chikondi Stop Over.

Balaka Police publicist Felix Misomali said Harrison Matola sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Balaka District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

“Police arrested the driver and charged him with a case of causing death by driving recklessly, contravening section 126 of Road Traffic Act,” Misomali said.

Lamosi pleaded guilty to the charge and the court convicted him.

Subsequently, First Grade Magistrate Felix Mandala ordered Lamosi to pay K300 000 or spend 24 months in prison. He paid the fine and avoided jail term.

The deceased hailed from Matola Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Sawali’s area in Balaka while Lamosi comes from Gowa Village in TA Njolomole’s area in Ntcheu District.

