There’s no political leader filled with Holy Spirit, says Archbishop Mtambo: Clerics closest to God

Northern Region Inter-Faith Organization (NORIFO) has said Malawians should not be misled that there is a political leader who “is full of the Holy Spirit that will lead them beyond the forthcoming elections,” but has, instead appealed to the citizenry to join them in prayer so that the country registers meaningful progress, saying they are “the closest to God.”

NORIFO chairperson, Archbishop Silent Mtambo, who is also leader of Evangelical Assemblies of God Mission in Malawi (EAGM) said during prayers organised in collaboration with Central African Presbyterian (CAP) to pray for Malawi ahead of this year’s general elections.

“Those who are close to God are not political parties but churches; therefore, as religious leaders we are the ones who have the Holy Spirit and not political leaders as others think or say,” said Mtambo.

He added: “On the candidates contesting on various political seats, no one has a Holy Spirit. They believe in us and it is us that we will pray to God to give us a good leader who is development conscious and not a leader who has a Holy Spirit.”

The prayers were held under the theme ‘Peaceful Elections.’

Commenting on the theme, Mtambo said it was important for various churches in Chitipa to come together and pray to God for peaceful elections on May 21.

They also prayed for incumbent President Peter Muhtarika and Mtambo clarified that it does not mean they are endorsing him “but as the leader of this country he is supposed to be prayed for as it is written in the Bible in Timothy chapter 2 vs1- 3.”

He added: “As church leaders we don’t stand in the church and say vote for Professor Mutharika but we have a duty to pray for his good health.”

Mtambo also urged presidential candidates to accept the outcome of the elections responsibly.

NORIFO, is a grouping of 2 800 religious leaders whose focus is to weigh in on various issues affecting the country. It was established in 2012.

