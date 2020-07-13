Red Cross rolls out Covid-19 response in Machinga

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has unveilled a K65 million Covid-19 response in Machinga.

In an interview, MRCS disaster response and recovery specialist Chisomo Duncan Teputepu said the project will support government’s primary role of protecting vulnerable groups.

“We want to prevent, detect and respond to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Teputepu said out of K65 million, K38 million will be cash grants to support vulnerable families.

He said 2 200 people affected by the pandemic will receive monthly cash trasfer of K15 000 each for four months.

“Vulnerable households with Covid-19 patients or those indirectly affected will receive the cash through mobile money transfer,” said Teputepu.

Machinga district risk reduction officer Shepherd Jere said the activities are in line with the district contingency plan on Covid-19.

“We should work together from planning up to the evaluation stage so that both sides should benefit from each other,” he said.

Jere appealed to other organisations implementing Covid-19-related projects to look into the District Contingency Plan to ensure that their projects are responding to it.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!