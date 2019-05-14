Red Lions not aware of Chikoti Chirwa’s transfer to Kamuzu Barracks

Zomba-based military Premier League side, Red Lions, has expressed ignorance on reports by an official of Kamuzu Barracks that their mid field maestro Chikoti Chirwa has been transferred to Kamuzu Barracks.

Last week, an official of Kamuzu Barracks told the media that the Malawi Defence Force Headquarters in Lilongwe had issued a transfer for the Red Lions and Flames midfielder to move to Kamuzu Barracks.

He added that Kamuzu Barracks Football Club will take advantage of the transfer to use him as their player in the TNM Super League.

But Red Lions General Secretary, Davie Gondwe, has said as a club they are not aware of the transfer and what they know is that Chirwa is their player.

“To us it’s just a rumour. We haven’t received any official communication from the MDF Headquarters in Lilongwe. We have powers to keep the player if we are to go by the rules and regulations of football but when it comes MDF protocol, we have no say,” said Gondwe to Zodiak’s Sam Banda on Monday morning.

“Chikoti is a good player and we desperately need his services but if he finally leaves, we will definitely be affected somehow as a team,” he added.

Red Lions were relegated from the TNM Super League last season after decades together with MAFCO Football Club.

Both teams are doing well in their respective premier leagues. Red Lions have so far won their first seven games since the commencement of this season until they tasted their first defeat on Sunday when they went down 0-1 against Steffords FC at the BAT Ground in Blantyre.

The Lions are now lying second on the Thumbs Up Premier League log table with 21 points from 8 games while Sable Farming is now on position 1 with 23 points from 9 games.

