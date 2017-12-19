Redemption Voice of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia to release a single titled ‘Phinjika’  

The newly established gospel group, Redemption Voice which is under CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Lilongwe Congregation says preparations are under way to release their first single titled Phinjika which is believed to be a song that will transform a lot of people.

Founded in February, 2017, the group said music is a ministry through which they are able to exalt God.

Chairperson Laura Munthali said the choir manly focuses on transforming lives and bringing back lost souls through music.

According to Munthali, Phinjika is the song which encourages people to be pray full and God fearing as a pay back to Jesus’s crucification and indicated that redemption voice will be coming with different style of gospel music that will change the industry, saying the group has come to stay.

“Our music is unique, we have our own composition and rhythms from first to the last song and we don’t copy from foreign artists, people should expect good and inspirational music from us”, she said

She also added that the group is at an advanced stage working on several songs that would be compiled together to make the full album but could not be drawn to say when the album would be ready.

Further, Munthali said the group is not in a hurry to have the songs on the ground as they are working so hard to produce quality songs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :