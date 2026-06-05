Reference Lending Rate Falls From 25.2% To 20.4% In Six Months

Malawians have received another encouraging economic boost after commercial banks reduced the reference lending rate for June to 20.4 percent, down from 20.6 percent in May.

The latest reduction extends a steady downward trend that has seen the benchmark rate fall from 25.2 percent in January to 20.4 percent in June—a drop of nearly five percentage points in just six months. The reference rate is important because it serves as the foundation upon which banks determine the interest charged on loans to businesses, farmers and households.

The decline is being driven by improving liquidity in the financial system, lower government borrowing and easing inflationary pressures. Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of Malawi also cut its policy rate from 26 percent to 24 percent, signaling growing confidence in the country’s economic outlook.

While economists say the latest reduction may not immediately result in dramatically lower monthly loan repayments, it is still a significant positive signal. It suggests that the era of continuously rising interest rates may be coming to an end, creating conditions for cheaper credit in the future.

For businesses seeking capital, farmers looking for seasonal financing and families hoping to access loans, the continued downward movement in lending rates offers hope that borrowing costs could gradually become more affordable. If inflation remains under control and economic stability continues, Malawians could see further reductions in interest rates in the months ahead.

In an economy where access to affordable credit has long been a challenge, the sustained decline in lending rates is a welcome development and a sign that financial conditions are slowly improving.

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