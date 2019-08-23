Regime thugs hurl petrol bomb at MCP’s Kunkuyu car: Malawi political terror

August 23, 2019 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Suspected regime thugs have petrol bombed the behicle belonging to  Malawi Congres Party (MCP) director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu’s home where thugs attacked with petrol-bombs
The petrol-bombs in bottles
Kunkuyu’s car damaged by the petrol-bomb

Kunkuyu and police confirmed the incident, saying the thugs attacked his home in Nancholi, Blantyre in the wee hours of Friday.

The MCP director of campaign said the security guard at his property  raised an alrm when he noticed the gang and they hurriedly threw the  petrol bomb on his car.

One of the thugs could be heard screaming ‘hit the car’ as another launches the petrol bomb into the air, a guard said when interviewed by Nyasa Times.

The petrol-bomb attackers  suspected to have h links to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been increasing the  political terror following the standoff of the May presidential elections and  orchestrated to instil fear in opposition ranks and the civil society against the proposed mass demonstrations  next week.

An office belonging to MCP vice president Sidik Mia  has also been petrol bombed in recent weeks.

Malawian political scientist Michael Jana, who lectures at South Africa’s University of Witwatersrand, said the attacks were “to intimidate and silence the people”.

“It is very unfortunate because this is suppression of dissenting voices which should not be condoned in a democracy,” he said.

The petrol-bombs have also target the property of Timothy Mtambo, the chairman of  Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), and the executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRC)  who has been at the forefront of protests following elections in May, which the opposition says were rigged. The results are being contested in the constitutional court.

Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

The beginning of terrorism in Malawi. Maybe now Malawi living its name: FLAMES

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Cowards who come under the cover of darkness.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Natty Prince
Guest
Natty Prince

Kungofuna kupepha anthu amene akugwilitsidwa ntchito yomaononga takhalani pansi ndikuganiza bwino chifukwa amene akukutumani malo moti akukonzeleni dziko lokoma iyo akufuna muzidana ndi abale anu.Akukutumaniwo anaononga ndipo akuonongabe dziko ndi umbamva wawowo iwo alibe nazo ntchito dzikoli litasokonezeka chifukwa akuopa ndende anaba kwambiri tasithani tapezani zochita zabwino.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
braveheart
Guest
braveheart

Regime thugs!?..say irritated Malawians. Why would the regime need thugs when it controls everything in this country?

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

STUPID FOOL

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Maybe it only controls braveheart.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
phillips wanga
Guest
phillips wanga

RISKING ALL DPP SUPPORTERS IN THE CENTRAL REGION.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sona Moyo
Guest
Sona Moyo

This is because of one person called Jane Ansah. God will remain God.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nambuma Girl
Guest
Nambuma Girl

DPP Cadets, mwaonjezatu zimenezi. Muona polekera.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago