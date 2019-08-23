Regime thugs hurl petrol bomb at MCP’s Kunkuyu car: Malawi political terror

Suspected regime thugs have petrol bombed the behicle belonging to Malawi Congres Party (MCP) director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu and police confirmed the incident, saying the thugs attacked his home in Nancholi, Blantyre in the wee hours of Friday.

The MCP director of campaign said the security guard at his property raised an alrm when he noticed the gang and they hurriedly threw the petrol bomb on his car.

One of the thugs could be heard screaming ‘hit the car’ as another launches the petrol bomb into the air, a guard said when interviewed by Nyasa Times.

The petrol-bomb attackers suspected to have h links to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been increasing the political terror following the standoff of the May presidential elections and orchestrated to instil fear in opposition ranks and the civil society against the proposed mass demonstrations next week.

An office belonging to MCP vice president Sidik Mia has also been petrol bombed in recent weeks.

Malawian political scientist Michael Jana, who lectures at South Africa’s University of Witwatersrand, said the attacks were “to intimidate and silence the people”.

“It is very unfortunate because this is suppression of dissenting voices which should not be condoned in a democracy,” he said.

The petrol-bombs have also target the property of Timothy Mtambo, the chairman of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), and the executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRC) who has been at the forefront of protests following elections in May, which the opposition says were rigged. The results are being contested in the constitutional court.

