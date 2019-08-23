Diamonds, Tigresses clash for Rainbow Paints first round top position

Blantyre Youth Centre on Saturday is where netball followers are expected to gather and cheers for their beloved teams as well as watch the much awaited fixture involving the country’s old netball rivals Kukoma Diamonds and First Choice Tigresses who will be tussling in a tight and do-or-die entertaining battle for the first round top position finish in the 2019 Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League (BDNL).

BDNL general secretary Annie Hanjahanja-Billie said the rivals’ match will be preceded by other matches involving Tropical Queens against Chilomoni while Shizaela takes on Chileka Sisters.

Hanjahanja also said they have set K200 as gate charges for the Blantyre derby encounter.

It always becomes a must watch encounter when the two giants are meeting as they always display a massive quality of play with an amazing entertainment.

The Saturday match is expected to be more exciting and tough to both sides as the two teams will be fighting to protect their image as well as collect maximum points and winner of the day will likely go on top of the Rainbow Paints log table.

Both Diamonds and Tigresses have played nine games each and they are sharing same number of points (18) but currently Diamonds leads the table with a separation of baskets scored by the two teams.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Tigresses head coach Peace Chawinga Kalua said her charges are geared and ready to continue their 2019 performance by finishing the firs round with a win.

Kalua said Tigresses will be going at BYC with only one mission in mind which is to beat Diamonds and increase their chances of clinching the league which is the team’s biggest day dream.

“I know it will be a tough cracker but I have confidence in my players that come rain or sunshine we’ll become victors at the end of the day,” said Kalua.

In the other hand Diamonds Vice coach Noel Mussa said they are not scared with Tigresses super performance saying they are hoping for another win and continue their unbeaten record in the Rainbow Paints league which the team has been recording for the past two seasons.

“As our rivals I know they will give us tough time as they always do but I don’t see them winning this match,” said Mussa.

According to Blantyre and Districts Netball League Committee (BDNLC) all the netball lovers who will come to watch the Saturday matches at BYC are expected to pay a gate fee of K200 at the entrance.

Rainbow Paints sales executive Jangale Chiosa, whose company painted the BYC netball court to the tune of K1.5 said they are eager for the explosive encounter and described the first round as competitive.

