Controversy surround Mzuni FC name change

Disagreements have erupted over the change of name for Mzuzu University Football Club which according to the current executive committee the team will now be called Mzuni FC.

There have been a tag of war over the name issue between Mzuzu University management and the club executive committee since last year when the university announced it is no longer interested to have its students be taking part in active football related matters.

However, the management that was running the club said they will maintain the team as a community club.

Mzuni FC Chairperson Albert Mtungambera Harawa has confirmed the team is changing its name from Mzuzu University FC and will now be called Mzuni FC which happened to be the clubs short name.

Harawa said documentation for the change has already been filled to relevant authorities.

Said Harawa: “We have finally adhered to their [Mzuzu University Council] and we will now be called Mzuni F.C”.

He claimed that the name is legally okey despite sounding similar than before.

Harawa also revealed that the new nick name for the club will now be ‘Green Warriors’ not ‘The Green Intellectuals’ as it used to be.

Meanwhile, authorities at Mzuzu University have threatened to take unspecified action.

“Of all the numbers, how can they continue using Mzuni when everyone is aware that the name Mzuni refers to the university” wondered James Kwilimbe, registrar for Mzuzu University adding that “we will act accordingly at an appropriate time”.

