Religious values key to Malawi 2063 Vision says First Lady Monica Chakwera

Her Excellency Madame Monica Chakwera on Sunday urged religious institutions to be play key role in implementation of Malawi 2063 vision.

Madame Monica Chakwera was speaking at the welcoming ceremony of Reverend Chiudza Banda, who is now the senior pastor of Kawale Harvest temple, Malawi Assembles of God in Lilongwe.

Chakwera said church should know and support government to achieve its vision of uplifting people’s wellbeing by, particularly in changing people’s mindset as propagated in the Malawi 2063 vision.

“Religion has been an integral part of our political freedom. It has defined the moral fabric that has held us together as a nation over the years,” she said.

The Malawi 2063 vision is focused on creating an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation by 2063 and emphasizes on getting things done through setting milestone and accountability mechanisms.

Chakwera further said mindset change agenda should be a collective responsibility of every leader including religious leaders since they are very close of the families.

She added that, religions institutions provide not only the moral values that unite us in love but also complement the efforts of Government in the provision of socio-economic amenities.

