Reports highlight the lack of black coaches in the English Premier League

African football talents have long been a part of the prestigious English Premier League. Players like Mo Salah and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang are some of the league’s biggest names. However, a very small number of Africans have pursued a coaching career in the EPL.

It is not only the case for African coaches but also for black people in general. A 2022 Black Footballers Partnership report revealed that despite 43 percent of players in the English Premier League being black, only four percent secure coaching positions in professional soccer in England.

If we look at the former EPL stars from Britain, America or continental Europe who aren’t black, many have stepped up to become top football club managers. For example, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Mikel Arteta are already household names in the league.

“A career in football management often looks like a game of snakes and ladders, but for Black former players, it’s pretty much all snakes and no ladders, and we have the data to prove it,” said BFL executive director Delroy Corinaldi.

In an interview last year, former South African football player and coach Pitso Mosimane shared his frustrations on this.

“We can run around and we can escape and make excuses but Europe simply does not employ African coaches,” he said.

Mosimane has an impressive record of three CAF Champions League titles. He argued that with his qualifications, it should not be a big problem for him to coach a European team.

“Where is the African coach in all of this? They only have African players. So, you can say that African coaches must have a certain quality. Well, I am here,” he said.

Although journalist Kwenda suggested that the problem might also lie in the lack of proactive pursuit among EPL African players for coaching roles in Europe. Most of the African players would rather retire from playing.

Kwenda suggests support from African football federations in acquiring coaching licenses for the EPL African players. He points out that many European coaches obtained their qualifications through their respective national football associations.

With these suggestions, African coaches might appear more commonly in the EPL. Still, until now, no name has been successful in becoming a head coach. However, these two African coaches might be a success.

Benni McCarthy

Benedict Soul McCarthy was appointed a striker coach for Manchester United in 2022 until now. Since then, he has become an integral figure of head coach Erik ten Hag’s staff.

He was named to be a huge contributor for assisting Marcus Rashfold in achieving 30 goals last season. However, his future with the team is uncertain as some revamp might be expected soon in the team with the rumoured replacement of Ten Hag.

On April 20, Manchester United appointed former Premier League’s Southampton FC director as the new technical director. This appointment might signal that the coach seats will be replaced soon.

Still, with his good performance as a striker coach, McCarthy’s coaching career should soar even though he might be recruited to a new club.

Yaya Touré

Gnégnéri Yaya Touré is an Ivorian former player and coach who has managed several European clubs throughout his career. Before being a coach he led a successful career with Manchester City FC.

The three-time Premier League winner began his coaching career with the Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk in 2021. He then became an academy coach for Tottenham Hotspur in 2022. However, in June 2022, he moved to be Standard Liège’s assistant manager.

In an interview with DailyMail in July 2023, Touré shared his target of managing a Premier League club and believes his new role at Standard Liège will help him achieve it.

Toure said he has built a strong relationship with Spurs staff members during his short coaching time in the academy. He revealed that he would love to work with the Spurs’ senior team in the future.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!