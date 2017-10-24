Reshuffle at National Beach Soccer Committee: Mwachande takes over as CR Chairman

Central Region Beach Soccer Committee has appointed Allie Mwachande as the new Central Region Beach Soccer Committee Chairperson.

National Beach Soccer Committee General Secretary Davies Sado confirmed the appointment in an interview with Nyasa Times.

Sado said the endorsement was made over the weekend at a National Beach Soccer Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held in Salima where this year’s Beach Soccer FAM Cup finals were also played.

According to Sado, the National Executive had some existing vacancies of Second Vice President who died and Vice Treasurer who now trekked and stays in South Africa.

He therefore revealed that in this regard, Leonard Mazombwe who was Chairperson for Central Region Beach Soccer Committee has now been appointed by the National Executive on the post of Second Vice President as per Beach Soccer constitution and endorsed by the AGM likewise Andy Madumuse who was Treasurer for Central Region who is now Vice National Treasure.

“The Central Region executive has therefore appointed Allie Mwachande who was General Secretary as interim Chairperson for the region pending elections,” disclosed Sado.

While confirming the development in an interview, Mwachande expressed happiness over his appointment.

“I am delighted and I feel honoured to be appointed Chairman for Central Region Beach Soccer Committee. We have alot of work to do and I promise to serve my position to the best interest of all beach soccer lovers in Malawi and Central Region in particular with assistance from fellow committee members so that together we take the sport to greater heights,” said Mwachande.

