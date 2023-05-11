Reunion Insurance celebrates 18th anniversary, provides MK5.6m to CSR activities

Malawi’s fastest growing insurance provider – Reunion Insurance Company Limited – on May 3, 2023, celebrated its 18th anniversary by conducting weeklong national corporate social responsibility (CSR) in various communities in Malawi.

The company also donated assorted items to Ekwendeni School for the Blind in Mzimba North, Ministry of Hope – Crisis Nursery Orphanage in Area 14 in Lilongwe and 20 wheelchairs at Malawi Against Physical Disabilities (MPA) – Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre.

In total, the national corporate social responsibility donations cost the company MK5.6 million.

Speaking when he handed over the donation to MAP in Blantyre, Technical Manager responsible for Claims and Business Development, Mr. Hastings Kapesa, commended Malawians, clients, business partners and staff for their unwavering support to the company.

Kapesa, who represented the Chief Executive Officer for Reunion Insurance Company Limited Dr. Dorothy Chapeyama, said it is against this background that they decided to celebrate the day by giving back to the communities.

“As we reflect on our journey, we realize that we could not have made it this far without the support of our clients, partners, human capital, and communities in which we operate,” he said.

He added that as they celebrate this milestone, they also recognize that there are people in the society who face significant challenges in their daily lives, adding that people with physical challenges are among those that need support because disabilities prevent them from fully participating in society, accessing education and healthcare, and achieving their full potential.

“However, we firmly believe that disability is not inability. Kapesa said that the company was established by sons and daughters of Malawi who came together to build a sustainable and trusted insurance company that has recorded high level of public trust and innovation. This is the reason why we celebrate our anniversaries with communities by giving back to them; we know that People and partners are the key to Reunion’s current and future growth,” he said.

MAP Board Member MacDonald Kalua thanked Reunion Insurance Company for the donation he described as timely.

Kalua said the donation will go along way in assisting the rehabilitation centre in its day-to-day operations.

He pointed out that the facility is faced with numerous challenges such as food, vehicles for their outreach programs, more beds etc. and asked other well wishers to emulate what Reunion has done.

MAP is a charitable organization that provides medical rehabilitation services to people with physical disabilities in Malawi. The organization assists people physically disabled by club foot, strokes, amputations, meningitis, road traffic and work-related accidents etc.

Meanwhile, Reunion Insurance Company has promised to remain supportive and flexible to its customers as it values their well-being and the trust they bestowed upon it.

Reunion Insurance Company has over 12 offices across Malawi and gets its support from brokers and agents spread across the country.

