Rev. Baxton Maulidi Sounds Alarm Over Malawi’s Soaring MWK16 Trillion Debt: Calls for Urgent Action!

Malawi’s economic woes are deepening, with the country’s public debt ballooning to a staggering MWK16 trillion (about US$9 billion). Rev. Baxton Maulidi, the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) Economic Justice & Accountability Champion, has strongly condemned the government’s economic mismanagement, citing excessive expenditure and a lack of fiscal discipline.

“As it stands, every Malawian—young or old—carries a debt burden of about MWK800,000 on behalf of the government. This is unfair and unacceptable,” Rev. Maulidi lamented. “We urge Malawians to pray for the nation because evil seems to have captured its leadership. Mismanagement of public funds and lack of accountability are driving the country into deeper poverty.”

Rev. Maulidi did not mince words when calling out political leaders. Instead of addressing the crisis, he said, politicians are busy fighting for power while ordinary Malawians struggle for food and security.

“It is painful that Malawians put their trust in politicians, only to be ignored once they get into power. What we are witnessing is a violation of human rights. Malawians must not allow this torture to continue!” he declared.

“Kodi inu Andale aMalawi anakulakwirani chani?” (You politicians, what wrong did Malawians commit to deserve this hardship?) he asked, as the country inches closer to the September 16, 2025 General Elections.

His concerns align with findings from the World Bank’s latest Malawi Economic Monitor, released in January under the theme ‘Unlocking the Potential of Malawi’s Mining Sector’. The report paints a grim picture of stalled fiscal consolidation, poor revenue collection, and mounting debt.

Among the alarming statistics:

GDP growth sits at a meager 1.8%, far below the 2.6% population growth rate

A severe drought and forex shortages are worsening economic instability

High inflation continues to push Malawians deeper into poverty

Rev. Maulidi criticized the government for failing to act on the World Bank’s recommendations, which include:

Restoring macroeconomic stability through fiscal consolidation, debt restructuring, and exchange-rate reforms.

through fiscal consolidation, debt restructuring, and exchange-rate reforms. Boosting investment and exports by eliminating fuel subsidies and implementing transparent mining revenue systems.

by eliminating fuel subsidies and implementing transparent mining revenue systems. Building resilience through disaster risk management and energy expansion.

“The MWK16 trillion debt is suffocating Malawians. The government’s inaction is driving up inflation and making life unbearable. We demand immediate action to secure food security and essential needs for the people,” Rev. Maulidi insisted.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie, echoed these concerns, urging the government to tighten public spending and curb domestic borrowing.

“Excessive public borrowing is crowding out private investment. Inflation is crippling businesses, and without forex, economic growth is impossible,” she warned. “The government must stop financing its budget deficit by selling debt to the Reserve Bank.”

With the 2025 General Elections on the horizon, the big question remains: Will Malawi’s leadership take decisive action, or will the country continue on a downward spiral?

Rev. Maulidi’s message is clear: Malawians deserve better! It’s time to demand accountability and real solutions before it’s too late.

