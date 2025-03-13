Cyclone Jude Displaces Over 3,000, Affects 2,527 Households Across Nine Districts

Cyclone Jude, though no longer a direct threat to Malawi’s weather, has left devastation in its wake, displacing 3,029 people and affecting 11,370 individuals.

According to fresh preliminary reports from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), released on March 13, the cyclone impacted nine district councils: Nsanje, Neno, Blantyre, Mwanza, Phalombe, Zomba City, Mangochi, Thyolo, and Mulanje.

DoDMA’s Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, reported that as of 21:00 on March 12, the total number of affected households had risen to approximately 2,527. Phalombe recorded the highest number of affected individuals at 5,634, followed by Nsanje at 2,007.

In total, 15 people have sustained injuries, while six camps have been established to shelter the displaced.

Kalemba confirmed that the national Search and Rescue (SAR) team continues operations following reports of flooding around the Thuchila River in Phalombe and the capsizing of a boat in the Ruo River in Nsanje, which resulted in three missing persons.

“DoDMA and various humanitarian partners are actively providing relief assistance to those affected,” said Kalemba. “The general public will be kept informed of any further developments regarding Cyclone Jude.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has reported that Cyclone Jude has moved into the Mozambi

