Opinion: South Africa Hates a Black Person Prospering-Bushiri Must Not Go

As calls for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition grow louder, a chilling reality looms: South Africa is no safe place for a successful black man. The court ruling may stand, but common sense and history demand that we question whether sending Bushiri back is, in fact, sentencing him to his death.

South Africa is a country where violence, xenophobia, and targeted killings are all too common. Those who have fled that country, especially black foreigners, can testify that success comes at a dangerous price.

The rich and influential attract envy, hostility, and sometimes even death. Bushiri’s prosperity has made him a target. If he crosses that border, he will not be returning alive.

We have seen this before. South Africa is a land where brutal killings happen in broad daylight, where life is snatched away without consequence. The very people calling for Bushiri’s return know this—they have seen business owners, entrepreneurs, and public figures gunned down for simply excelling in a society that resents black wealth.

Right now, the situation may appear calm because Bushiri is in Malawi. But the moment he sets foot in South Africa, the game changes. The anger, resentment, and orchestrated vengeance will come crashing down on him like a violent storm. He will not survive it.

This is not about arguing against the judiciary—we respect the courts. But we also plead for justice beyond the law—justice that considers reality, history, and human life. South Africa has shown time and again that it does not tolerate a black person rising beyond expectations.

For the sake of fairness, for the sake of his life, Bushiri must not go.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!