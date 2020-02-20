Rev Gama sides with DPP against 50+1 provision: ‘To harm Malawi economically’

February 20, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

CCAP Blantyre Synod general secretary the Reverend Billy Gama has taken the same tonne of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to oppose the 50+1 provision of electing the country’s President, saying  it will do more economic harm the country.

Blantyre Synod General Secretary, Rev. Billy Gama

Gama said the law set to be passed following a Constitutional Court clarification on an earlier interpretation of “majority”, may bring economic repercussions  and that the country should continue using  first-past-the-post in electing the President.

“The obvious reason is that it is going to be so costly and it will cripple the country because we will need K43 billion to run the fresh election,” Gama said in quotes reported by The Nation daily newspaper.

In its February 3 2020 judgement, the court recommended that Parliament should legislate laws to support the existing statutes that provide room for the President to be elected by the majority of voters.

The DPP has been working to suffocate the passing of the 50+1 provision.

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) and Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) synods of Nkhoma and Livingstonia agree that the Bill, which was among a set of Electoral Reforms Bills Parliament shot down in December 2019, is in the best interest of Malawians.

Malawian
Guest
Malawian

why don’t we get rid of elections all together then because of economic harm they cause? What a man (of God?)

2 hours ago
APM Wanya
Guest
APM Wanya

This is USELESS. EVERYONE KNOWS that this guy is a DPP CADET. So why should his opinion matter. CCAP SYNODS are divided on party lines – Blantyre synod is pro-DPP, Livingstonia and Nkhoma are anti-DPP. I don’t care about any of them. Their opinions are useless. Oh and FUCK JESUS! 🤘🏾

2 hours ago
Chigezero Pure
Guest
Chigezero Pure

DPP Cadet Rev. Billy Gama…. What else do you expect to hear from him?? If I were a journalist I would give him space at all

2 hours ago
ngulenjeti
Guest
ngulenjeti

Timamuziwa kale Gama kuti ndi wa DPP ndiye anena chani cha nzeru akangogwera ukooooooo

2 hours ago
Chigezero Pure
Guest
Chigezero Pure

2 hours ago