Rev Maurice Munthali declares interest run for MCP Secretary General post

As the days to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention seems to be drawing nearer, party members have started expressing their interest to fight for the positions in the party’s executive. The latest one to join that list of aspirants is former Livingstonia synod general secretary and current MCP vice Publicity secretary Rev Maurice Munthali.

Speaking exclusively to Nyasa Times, Munthali firstly expressed what inspired him to join MCP describing the party as both national and principled enough in its set-up and administrative approach.

He added that MCP as a party has a Constitution that opens up doors and creates opportunities for all without any regard to regions, race, creed, ethnicity and otherwise.

In describing his vision if he attains the post, Munthali said “There is no singular vision that will translate into tangible fruits if not refined and supported by everyone else. In actual fact, a collective vision is the most effective roadmap for any organization. We can only move, serve and succeed as a team when we share and or own a common vision. The Malawi Congress Party is guided by three thematic principles which are “Democracy, Development and Dignity” in her mission to transform this country”.

He went further to say “I can see the Malawi Congress Party putting this nation back into its rightful rails guided by the four cornerstones of Unity, Loyalty, Obedience and Discipline which are so paramount when it comes to nation building and transformational change.

Rev Munthali comes from a religion background having been a pastor with the Church of Central Africa, Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia for 35 years

“I am aspiring to be the Secretary General of the mighty Malawi Congress Party so that I help in carrying the agonies and aspirations of the Malawian people whose lives are unbearably hard and besieged economically and otherwise.

“Malawi Congress Party under Rt Hon Dr Lazarus Chakwera is the only hope for people of this country if we are to loosen ourselves from the bondage of corruption, cluelessness, underdevelopment, nepotism, recklessness and all the ills we witness today” highlighted Munthali.

The secretary general position in MCP has made headlines in the past as the original holder of the post Gustav Kaliwo , has had a sour relationship with the party. He was eventually suspended last month accused of failure to fulfil his obligations as a secretary general.

The post is currently being held by Eisenhower Mkaka, who is likely to contest for the same position at the convention.

Rev Munthali had only good things to say about the incumbent :Mkaka has performed excellently and that he has stood the taste of times and circumstances. He has proved to be sound, mature and loyal to the Party’s leadership and policies; I believe that we will all work together as a team so that we build a formidable force to enable us form the next Government after kicking DPP out through the ballot on 19th May, 2019.”

Malawi Congress Party has urged all its members aspiring for any party position to do so, as the party wants to be democratic and give every member a chance.

