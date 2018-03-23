Malawi tightens airports entry checks amid listeria outbreak

Malawi is leaving no stone unturned in a quest of protecting its citizens from the Listeria outbreak as it has placed health personnel in all airports and border posts to screen goods coming into the country.

Listeria outbreak occurred in South Africa, leading to the ban of meat processed products.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Joshua Malango said the ministry was working with the World Health Organization to ensure there is no occurrence of the Listeria outbreak in the country.

WHO has so far reached out to 16 countries to help with preparedness and response to the listeria outbreak that has killed nearly 200 people since January 2017.

Listeria is an illness usually caused by eating foods contaminated by the bacteria, listeria monocytogenes.

The Listeria is found right throughout the environment. It can be in soil, in water, on people’s hands, and can turn up in food.

Two weeks ago, all meat and meat products from South Africa were recalled and removed from shops across the country following the order by the Competitions and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC).

So far there has been 950 confirmed cases in South Africa despite an international recall of the products, the WHO says further cases are likely because of Listeriosis’ potentially long incubation period.

Babies can be born with Listeriosis if their mothers eat contaminated food during pregnancy. The symptoms of the disease include fever, muscle aches, and diarrhea.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :