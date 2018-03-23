Tuntufye FM broadcaster Ephraim Nyirenda laid to rest

Hundreds of people Thursday witnessed the burial of talented broadcast journalist Ephraim Nyirenda in his Zebedia Village at Khosolo in Mzimba District.

Nyirenda, who until his death was Head of Programmes at Tuntufye Radio of Karonga Diocese, previously worked for Radio Tigabane and Voice of Livingstonia (VOL) in Mzuzu.

He died Wednesday when a vehicle, registration number BR4136 Toyota Hilux double cabin he was travelling in collided with a Fuso Fighter registration number BP5094 at Ibanda along Karonga-Chitipa road around 9:00 am.

Nyirenda was going to represent Nyika Media Club (NMC) at a 50:50 Campaign meeting in Chitipa on how to achieve equal representation of men and women in elected positions.

In their eulogies, representatives from various social, religious and professional bodies described late Nyirenda as a humble person and dedicated Catholic Christian who related well with everybody.

Speaking on behalf of NMC chairperson, Mandy Pondani, who was heartbroken, club member Kelvin Sato, said Nyirenda was talented, hardworking, friendly and full of integrity.

“This is why he was delegated to represent the club at the 50:50 campaign meeting in Chitipa,” said Sato who previously worked with Nyirenda at VOL.

Apart from NMC, Nyirenda was also member of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter, Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ), among others.

“At Nyika Media Club and MISA Malawi, Ephraim was known by fellow journalists as a friendly person,” Sato said.

At the time of his death, he was pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Radio Broadcasting at Wits – University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

He was scheduled to undergo three-month internship at South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) from April (next month) this year.

Members of the media, the clergy from Karonga and Mzuzu dioceses of the Catholic Church, CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, politicians and officials from government and 50:50 Campaign Management Agency were among those at the funeral.

Nyirenda, 34, is survived by a wife and one child.

Driver of the Toyota Hilux belonging to Action Aid, McDonald Mkwaila, 50, also died on the spot while two other passengers, also employees of the organisation, sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients at Chitipa District Hospital.

