Rev Nyondo urges DPP to accept church criticism: Refuses to be clap hands to ‘Mutharika’s empty promises’

Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) says President Peter Mutharika’s administration should accommodate criticism from church and learn from what makes sense.

Reverend Levi Nyondo, Livingstonia Synod general secretary, said this in response to a call by Presidential Advisor on Youth Affairs, Nick Masebo that the church should slow down in criticising government, saying they “have gone too far”

Livingstonia Synod has been very critical of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

Masebo told a DPP political rally at Katoto School Ground in Mzuzu City in presence of DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey that he and other members of the church are “not comfortable” when they criticise Mutharika.

“President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika deserves respect and attacking him using the church, which we are part of, is an embarrassment,” said Masebo.

But Nyondo remains defiant that the church will not be bulldozed into handclapping for Mutharika’s “empty promises,” arguing time for oppression is over.

Said Nyondo: “President Mutharika has failed to develop the Northern Region and they expect us to just be watching. We will never clap hands for his empty promises.”

But Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Nicholas Dausi, who is also government official spokesman, is on record saying in his view Livingstonia Synod has nothing against the DPP government.

“It plays the prophetic role and the government under Mutharika will appreciate that the church has the role to play as a voice of national conscious. The fact that government and the church can be friendly does not mean the church cannot criticise government,” said Dausi.

He said the diversity of ideas should always be a source of strength rather than a source of confrontation.

“Sentimental attitudes, allegations, speculations and criticisms sometimes depend on the understanding of that person and in what context the judgement is being portrayed,” he said.

The synod has been critical of Mutharika’s rule, accusing it of promoting regionalism and nepotism.

One of the policy issues which the Synod has been relentless in fighting against DPP is the quota system in admitting students to public universities.

Government has been defensive on calls to abolish quota system despite three presidents, including incumbent Peter Mutharika and his brother the late Bingu, promising to end it.

Former vice-president Khumbo Kachali is on record saying the synod is “the voice of the people and whatever it says stands and no one can go against it”.

He warned that the people will not stop raising their concerns until government listens to their cries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :