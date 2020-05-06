Reverend Kaliya from DPP drops out of presidential race: Endorses Chakwera-Chilima ticket

Independent presidential hopeful Reverend Hadwick Kaliya dropped out of the 2020 fresh presidential race Wednesday and endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera who has teamed up with running mate Saulos Chilima leader of UTM.

Kaliya was due to present his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Wednesday afternoon but withdrew, saying he will not submit the paper and has instead endorsed MCP-UTM candidate Chakwera.

He said despite fulfilling all processes including paying the K2 million nomination fee, he has been attracted by Chakwera and Chilima ticket.

“I have endorsed the Chakwera-Chilima ticket. This is the presidency Malawi need and indeed its the destiny,” said Kaliya in an interview.

According to MEC chief elections officer, Sam Alfandika a total of 13 nomination papers were collected but some will not be able to present due to various reasons including “change of mind”.

Kaliya contested in the May 2019 elections which were nullified and then later went to join the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But said President Mutharika leadership is not inspiring for him to support.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!