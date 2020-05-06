Reverend Kaliya from DPP drops out of presidential race: Endorses Chakwera-Chilima ticket

May 6, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Independent presidential hopeful Reverend Hadwick Kaliya dropped out of the 2020 fresh presidential race Wednesday and endorsed  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera who has teamed up with running mate Saulos Chilima leader of UTM.

Kaliya: Has endorsed Dr. Lazarous Chakwera and his running mate Dr. Saulos Chilima

Kaliya was due to present  his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Wednesday afternoon but withdrew, saying he will not submit the paper and has instead endorsed MCP-UTM candidate Chakwera.

He said  despite fulfilling all processes including paying the K2 million nomination fee, he has been attracted by Chakwera and Chilima ticket.

“I have endorsed the Chakwera-Chilima ticket. This is the presidency Malawi need and indeed its the destiny,” said Kaliya in an interview.

According to MEC chief elections officer, Sam Alfandika a total of 13 nomination papers were collected but some will not be able to present due to various reasons including “change of mind”.

Kaliya contested in the May 2019 elections which were nullified and then later went to join the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But said President Mutharika leadership is not inspiring for him to support.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
NgubvuWakwithuMpakatenMawiMadalicious Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ngubvu
Guest
Ngubvu

Awa ndiye ndaninso awa! Even if it were 10+1he would not win.( I cannot stop)(laughing)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wakwithu
Guest
Wakwithu

Rev Kaliya has always been DPP and it’s surprising to see him endorse Chakwera-Chilima! There is sense in what he has said because no sane person would want APM to continue with his myopic leadership!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

So, MEC knew that some candidates like Kaliya would change their minds. Change golo nyekhwe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mawi
Guest
Mawi

Confused man.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Madalicious
Guest
Madalicious

DPP independent presidential candidate? Wonders shall never end!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
monosile
Guest
monosile

That is sober and sane thinking reverend Kaliya

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Mwawona bwino baba,ship yina yikumira basi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Trust
Guest
Trust

Ubwino wake tikudziwa to Emma Kaliya is a sister to Kenyatta Nyirenda so zinazi sizodabwitsa

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Koma zili kuno
Guest
Koma zili kuno

Awa ndiye ndaninso. Even if it was 10+1 he could not win

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chenike Mei
Guest
Chenike Mei

Very good and wise decision sir, may God bless u with even more wisdom in choosing the right path

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares