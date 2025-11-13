Richard Luhanga Confirmed as Malawi’s New Police Chief

Parliament has unanimously confirmed Richard Luhanga as the new Inspector General (IG) of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) — a decision hailed as a decisive step toward revitalizing the country’s law enforcement.

The confirmation, made through a resounding voice vote, reflected rare unity among Members of Parliament, signalling broad confidence in Luhanga’s leadership and vision for a more disciplined, people-centered police force.

A veteran law enforcement officer, Luhanga brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as Commissioner for the Northern Region, where he was credited for strengthening community policing and improving operational efficiency.

He takes over from Merlyn Yolamu, inheriting the formidable task of steering the MPS through a period marked by growing public demand for accountability, professionalism, and responsiveness in policing.

The motion for his confirmation was moved by Minister of Homeland Security, Peter Mukhitho, in line with Section 154(2) of the Constitution, and was seconded by Minister of Local Government, Ben Phiri, after Dedza Kasina MP Joshua Malango initiated the parliamentary deliberations.

Political observers and security analysts alike say Luhanga’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment — when public trust in law enforcement is being tested and Malawi is yearning for a police service that protects, serves, and upholds justice with integrity.

As he assumes office, expectations are high that IG Luhanga will usher in a new era of professionalism and reform, reinforcing the Malawi Police Service as a guardian of peace and a true servant of the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :