NEEF Workers Cry Foul as Over 100 Face Sudden Dismissal — Demand Transparency and Justice

A storm is brewing inside the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) as about 110 employees from across Malawi face abrupt termination in what insiders are describing as a poorly managed and opaque retrenchment process.

The affected employees, fearing for their livelihoods, have written a formal petition to the Head of Human Resources, pleading for dialogue and demanding that management rethink the decision before proceeding with the mass dismissals. Their letter — seen by this publication — accuses the institution of failing to follow due process, leaving workers “confused, demoralized, and uncertain about their futures.”

“We are not against restructuring, but we demand fairness, transparency, and respect for labour laws,” reads a section of the letter submitted this week.

According to the communication issued by NEEF’s Human Resources department, the employees have been given a 30-day window — starting November 12, 2025 — to engage with management regarding their impending terminations. But sources within the institution say the offer is a mere formality, as decisions “appear already finalized.”

Several long-serving employees who spoke on condition of anonymity described the move as a betrayal, particularly after years of loyal service and dedication to NEEF’s mission of empowering Malawians economically.

“This is not just a termination — it’s a deliberate purge,” one staff member from the Southern Region lamented. “Some of us have been here since the days of MEDF. We helped build this fund from scratch, and now we’re being discarded without explanation.”

Labour observers and union activists have condemned the development, questioning the timing, communication, and legality of the terminations. They argue that NEEF’s management should have consulted staff representatives and notified the Ministry of Labour before initiating such a massive downsizing exercise.

“Mass dismissals of this scale demand clear justification and lawful procedure,” said one labour rights expert. “If NEEF is restructuring, the process must be transparent, not dictated behind closed doors.”

The controversy has also raised questions about human resource governance and institutional accountability within state-owned enterprises. Critics warn that if unchecked, such practices could erode morale, fuel legal battles, and tarnish NEEF’s credibility as a public empowerment agency.

As the countdown to the one-month consultation window continues, employees remain anxious and defiant — calling for genuine dialogue, not a box-ticking exercise.

For many, the fight is no longer just about keeping their jobs. It’s about dignity, justice, and the right to be treated as human beings in the workplace.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :