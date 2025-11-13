Old Mutual applauds Government Free Education Policy

The Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust has commended President Peter Mutharika for his directive to make primary and secondary education free in Malawi, describing the move as timely and transformative for many families across the country.

President Mutharika reaffirmed the government’s commitment during the official opening of the 52nd Session of Parliament, emphasizing that only boarding students in secondary schools will be required to pay boarding fees.

He also announced the abolition of development fees in both primary and secondary schools.

Reacting to the announcement, Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust Chairperson, Tawonga Manda, hailed the decision as a milestone in promoting equitable access to education.

“This is a timely and progressive directive that will relieve many families who have been struggling to meet school-related costs. It will also ensure that no child is denied an education simply because of financial challenges,” he said.

The Trust has been actively supporting education through its bursary programme, which currently benefits 361 secondary school students across Malawi. Over the past four years, the Foundation has invested more than MK500 million in this initiative.

Despite this significant investment, Manda acknowledged that the demand for support remains high due to the large number of students facing financial barriers.

“While our bursary initiative has made a difference, we have not been able to reach every deserving student. This government intervention will go a long way in closing that gap, reducing dropout rates, and encouraging more learners to stay in school,” Manda added.

Apart from Old Mutual bursary support, the Foundation is also highly involved in the school infrastructure improvement program where it has been constructing classroom blocks in primary schools across the country.

The Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust is the philanthropic arm of Old Mutual Malawi Limited, a leading financial services provider in the country.

The Foundation continues to champion initiatives that promote education, financial inclusion, and community development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :