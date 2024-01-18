Rights groups demands Chakwera to declare state of emergency over hunger situation

A rights group has told President Dr Lazarus MacCarthy Chakwera to declare Malawi food emergency following worsening hunger situation across the

Reports indicate that some people are starving and survive on wild tubers, cooked mangoes as well as maize husks.

Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Michael Kaiyatsa said some hunger-affected people are barely surviving on maize bran or madeya, wild tubers and cooked mangoes hence the need to make the decision.