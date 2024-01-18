Chakwera defies his own international trip ban, leaves country on Friday for DRC

Barely two months after announcing a suspension of all public-funded international trips, President Lazarus Chakwera is tomorrow expected to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where he will attend the inauguration ceremony of DRC leader Felix Tshisekedi and hold one-on-one talks with him.

Chakwera announced a suspension of all public-funded international trips for himself and senior government officials until the end of the current financial year.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which we have seen, indicates the President has temporarily suspended his public engagements in the Southern Region to undertake “this unscheduled trip”.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has confirmed that Chakwera will be travelling to Kinshasa tomorrow.

The President is expected to return home on Sunday.

In his announcement of the ban of public-funded international trips, Chakwera said the move was part of measures to heal Malawi’s troubled economy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!