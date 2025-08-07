Ritz Holdings Launches ZBLG Transport in Zambia, Expanding Its Regional Footprint

Malawian logistics and investment powerhouse Ritz Holdings Limited has officially launched ZBLG Transport Company in Zambia, a strategic move that marks a significant milestone in the company’s aggressive regional expansion.

The new subsidiary is set to bolster Ritz Holdings’ footprint in the Southern African transport and logistics sector while enhancing access to vital regional trade corridors. With Zambia serving as a key node in intra-SADC commerce, the launch of ZBLG Transport is expected to improve cross-border connectivity and support both Malawian and Zambian businesses.

Speaking during the unveiling, Ritz Holdings’ Commercial Services Manager Innocent Nyirongo emphasized that the Zambian operation will not only create new business opportunities but also provide crucial logistics support to enhance regional trade flows.

“We are confident that ZBLG Transport will become a dependable player in cross-border transportation, strengthening regional integration and supporting local enterprises on both sides of the border,” Nyirongo said.

Part of a Larger Vision

ZBLG Transport becomes the fourth major subsidiary under the Ritz Holdings umbrella, joining Ritz Technologies, Ritz Oils and Gases, and Ritz Partners Limited. The new venture reflects Ritz Holdings’ bold commitment to “Creating Tomorrow, Today”—a corporate philosophy rooted in innovation, regional empowerment, and strategic investment.

Founded by renowned legal and business figure Lusungu Gondwe, Ritz Holdings has grown from a small agricultural operation into a multi-sector conglomerate with interests spanning logistics, oil and gas, agriculture, mining, ICT, and professional services.

From its headquarters in Blantyre, Malawi, the group has built a reputation for operational excellence, professional leadership, and a clear drive to respond to Africa’s development challenges through homegrown, scalable solutions.

A Conglomerate with Impact

Through subsidiaries like Ritz Logistics, the group already offers real-time fleet tracking, customs clearance, and wet/dry cargo transportation. ZBLG Transport will complement and expand this offering into Zambia—leveraging cutting-edge IoT fleet management, a strong safety record, and a culture of on-time delivery.

Ritz Holdings is also the name behind large-scale agricultural exports, petroleum distribution, and IT modernization services. Its client base includes global brands and key public institutions such as Coca-Cola Malawi, Dangote Cement Zambia, Mota Engil, CR20, Airtel Money, and the American Embassy.

“Our Zambian expansion is more than just business growth—it’s about regional empowerment, creating jobs, and driving economic integration in line with SADC aspirations,” said Nyirongo.

A Pan-African Vision in Motion

With the launch of ZBLG Transport, Ritz Holdings signals its readiness to scale beyond borders, offering smart, efficient, and locally grounded services across southern Africa. It’s a reflection of the company’s operational footprint—rooted in Malawi, reaching across the region, and driven by a future-facing leadership team.

As the logistics and transport industry becomes increasingly central to Africa’s economic transformation, Ritz Holdings is positioning itself not just as a service provider—but as a regional development partner.

