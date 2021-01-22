Robbers hit minister of defence’s residence as VP Chilima faces burglars attempt
Daring thieves on Tuesday beat the security system and broke into Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza’s house at Area 47 in Lilongwe and went away with K3 million and assorted items while State Vice President Saulos Chilima has reported to police for investigations an attempted break-in at his office.
The incidents for criminals to rob highly protected places has sent shock waves on state of security.
But Police said they have already arrested one suspect following the robbery that Sendeza’s residence.
Lingadzi Police Station spokesperson Zgambo said the suspect arrested is Chisomo Frackson of Malezi Village, Traditional Authority Chitekwere in Lilongwe.
The suspect has been found with few household items which were stolen during the incident.
Investigations are being carried on the attempted break-in into the Office of the Vice President at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.
Press officer in the Office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri, confirmed that “the matter was reported to police.”
The unknown burglars wanted to enter the wing that houses the Office of the Vice President and the Principal Secretary through the waiting room.
Why keep such an amount of money in the house? Doesn’t she have a bank account?
Ife anthu ndiye tilindipothawira ngati. Chakwera ndiye Chilima inu ndiye mukozepo pamenepa dziko kukhala mu Ulamuliro wa Banana Republic ndiye mmene zimakhalira. Mziona mwakula mwatha kwankhalano adzakutemani.
Why would a whole cabinet minister keep so much cash in her house? Ma allowance? Anyway, that’s besides the point ….. To catch these thieves, think outside the box. APM has been very, very quiet lately, and we know his accounts are frozen. Exactly what has he been up to? He has “a propensity for compulsive criminal conduct “, says I. And then we have our beloved man of god, Al Haj Bushiri. Already on the run from the law and running low on cash, we wouldn’t put it past him that he’d pull a fast one to replenish his… Read more »
Uuuuuh my friend leave the two alone. The issue at hand is criminal so avoid make such comments. The police will do its job and mind you APM is a retired president and is entitled to his benefits likewise Muluzi, JB and other former vice presidents Malewezi, Chilumpha and Khumbo. So APM is not starving the way you may think but since every body needs other things yes in that aspect i may say he is abit affected but not to an extent of relating him with this issue. Musiyeni mwana wa eni wake chonde munamuyamba ndi kale its time… Read more »
By the words you use in your comment, you portray an image of an educated person. How on earth can you think so shallow. You are the a retrogressive reason to the poor development to our country.
Security is deteriorating in the country. This is what is happening country wide.
It’s a wake-up call to our security apparatuses, I have always recommended to those who have contact to people in high offices that in our country good wages are given to people who don’t deserve. I have said that our teachers, nurses and the police including the military deserve better actually high wages,not MPs,.the security are given a raw deal, and the other lot mentioned above. Simple common sense, supposing thieves manage to still 3million and start running then you send even 4 constables after them, if the thieves take 500000 worth of notes and throw up in the air,… Read more »
Matsotsi anu aja mumakawatuta ku Joni mmabasi aja ndiamenewa ayambapo zitchito zawo and this is just the beginning……mark my words.
Kuyankhula kotumbwa ndi kwa uchitsiru ku John unamba ndani kuti kunatumizidwa ma basi. Aliyese anayendera ndalama yaka. Uwafunse a Chakwera wu ngati anasayinirako ndalama zokatenga anthu ku Joni. Ndiye kuti anakuberani ndarama mukuona nkumati anthu akutengedwa ndi ma basi walipira boma. Kodi palibe president open line kuti tidziwafunsa.
The last sentence says and I quote “The unknown burglars wanted to enter the wing that houses the office of the Vice President and the principle secretary through the waiting room”. Firstly, this shows that the burglars did not enter the wing; secondly, the wing houses two offices, how did you know that the burglars were targeting Vice President office, what about the PS office?
Analyst umwa chani adha. umakwana…
Inuso neinu a chitsiru zedi, mwina unali iweyo kukufunika ufufuzifwe bwino , hope you have more information to assist the police
Great observation . Mfunseni amemeyo.