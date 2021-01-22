Robbers hit minister of defence’s residence as VP Chilima faces burglars attempt

Daring thieves on Tuesday beat the security system and broke into Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza’s house at Area 47 in Lilongwe and went away with K3 million and assorted items while State Vice President Saulos Chilima has reported to police for investigations an attempted break-in at his office.

The incidents for criminals to rob highly protected places has sent shock waves on state of security.

But Police said they have already arrested one suspect following the robbery that Sendeza’s residence.

Lingadzi Police Station spokesperson Zgambo said the suspect arrested is Chisomo Frackson of Malezi Village, Traditional Authority Chitekwere in Lilongwe.

The suspect has been found with few household items which were stolen during the incident.

Investigations are being carried on the attempted break-in into the Office of the Vice President at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Press officer in the Office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri, confirmed that “the matter was reported to police.”

The unknown burglars wanted to enter the wing that houses the Office of the Vice President and the Principal Secretary through the waiting room.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!