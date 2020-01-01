Robbers hit Mwenifumbo warehouse in Mzuzu

Robbers have hit politician Frank Mwenifumbo’s warehouse in Mzuzu on Christmas eve, going away with K15 million worth of property.

The former Karonga central legislator has confirmed in an interview this morning of the robbery.

He said the thieves went away with 20 tonnes of nail making wires.

Mwenifumbo said the suspects were caught and remanded in police custody and all the Malawian businessmen who bought the stolen wires.

However, he expressed concern that the police have released on bail Chinese businessmen who also allegedly bought the stolen wires.

“The Chinese were released immediately after they were arrested, leaving their Malawian counterparts in police custody. I feel this is unfair. This is encouraging impunity which is rampant in the country due to high levels of corruption,” said Mwenifumbo.

Police were not immediately available for comment on the matter.

