Senior PP official quits, says Joyce Banda party has lost direction and momentum

A senior Peoples Party official in the eastern region, the party’s stronghold area, has dumped the party for an undisclosed reasons.

In a letter to the party president Joyce Banda, Mathews Banda who was organizing secretary for the eastern region says he has resigned both as an official and member of the party.

“The party has now lost its direction and momentum. It has now lost public trust,” said Banda.

However, party spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda has refused to comment, saying he is yet to see the resignation letter.

This is a great blow to the Peoples Party which is in a political alliance with the Malawi Congress Party.

