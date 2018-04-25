Rotaract club first fair fun at Gateway Mall to fundraise on 50-50 projects campaign

Rotaract club will have their first fair fun, run walk and fun run fundraising event on May 5, 2018 at Gate way Mall in Lilongwe, which is aimed at improving sanitation and providing safe drinking water for impoverished communities in the country.

The 50-50 is the a district wide project to celebrate Rotaracts golden jubilee the club has turned 50 years, so they are celebrating it by targeting 50 communities which they will make a difference on areas of water and sanitation.

In an interview, president-nominee Hellena Mthinda said the proceeds from the event which includes fan fair and fun run would be used to purchase goods and services that would support the development of Rotaract projects on improving sanitation and safe water.

She said the fundraising is to help some communities to have excess to better water as well as improving the sanitation.

“The fun fair and fun run are part of campaign for the project 50-50, the funds that will be raised will be used to buy goods and services that will support the implementation of the project,” Mthinda said.

She explained that the services and goods that would be provided through this event, constructing of ecology sanitary toilet at Bangwe CCAP primary school in Blantyre, reusable sanitary pads for older girls at Nkolokoti secondary school, well refurbishment at Mdekha Health centre and solar- empowered boreholes at Chinsapo village in Lilongwe.

Mthinda said the fundraising is to help some communities to have excess to better water as well as improving the sanitation,

Retaractor, Rottie Banda said Rostaract is a club of young men and women professionals who are dedicated to community and international service.

“The purpose of the club is to provide an opportunity for young men and women to enhance the knowledge and skills that will assist them in personal development, in order to address the physical and social needs of their communities and promote better relations,” he pointed out.

Banda added that this fundraising would help in providing life changing interventions in different communities, to promote uptake bigger and bolder service projects by clubs, to explore new venues of fundraising for services projects, strengthening collaboration with Rotary and international partners and also to increase the local and international visibility of Rotaract.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :