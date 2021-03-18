Rotary club of Lilongwe donates motorbikes to NGO Children of the Nation

On behalf of Rotary club of Belleveau, Seattle in the United States of America, Rotary club of Lilongwe on Tuesday made a donation of three motor bikes to Children of the Nation, a non-governmental organisation in Lilongwe, to ease mobility challenges when carrying out their duties.

Speaking during the donation, Rotary Club of Lilongwe president William Matambo said they always appreciate the efforts of Children of the nations in taking care of the walfare of children in the country and they believe that the motor bikes will facilitate efficient delivery of their services.

Matambo said the donation has come as an appreciation of the long standing relationship that is there between Children of the Nations with both Rotary club of Belleveau and Rotary club of Lilongwe.

“Children of the Nations made contact with Rotary club of Belleveau and through that partnership the club raised $6 000 which they have been able to buy the 3 motorbikes that we are donating to day.

“This is an important event because Children of the Nations has been there complementing government efforts in ensuring that children more especially Orphans and the underprivileged have access to quality education and good life,” he said

Receiving the donation, Children of the Nations country director Hopeson Khondiwa expressed gratitude for the timely donation saying it came at a time when they were grappling with transportation challenges.

“The motor bikes will go a long way in helping our facilitators who were facing transportation problems in their outreach programs more especially in the remote areas where road networks are poor,” he said

Khondiwa said Children of the Nations is a Christian nonprofit making organization dedicated to raising children out of poverty and hopelessness so that they can become leaders who transform nations and that they put much emphasis in caring for a child physically, mentally, socially and spiritually.

