Round Table Malawi reponds to Kamuzu Central Hospital appeal on PPEs

Following an urgent SOS call by Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) made in national newspapers pleading for further assistance for personal protective equipment (PPEs), charitable organization Round Table Malawi has donated some worth MK1.92 million (approx. US$2,500).

A situation report presented on Saturday by co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka indicates that front line COVID-19 healthcare workers continue to be vulnerable as from the locally transmitted infections, four are the frontline workers (two from Lilongwe and one each from Mulanje and Nkhata Bay).

In total, the donated PPE supplies include 2,000 disposable masks, 90 re-usable safety suits, 100 liters of hand sanitizer and 40ltr disinfectant concentrate to make 200ltr worth of disinfectant surface cleaner.

Round Table Malawi vice-President, Arno Botha said they were very eager and grateful that they are in a position to donate further PPEs to KCH.

“This would not have been made possible if this was not for funds

received from donors to assist us as Round Table Malawi to carry out this urgent and timely donation.

We would like to thank all the donors for their generosity and we are glad that we could directly facilitate the funding towards the much needed PPEs” he said.

Botha was joined by Round Table Lilongwe 32 voce-chairman Mickey Sabelli, who received the PPEs which had been procured in Blantyre through the Round Table Malawi Association executives.

KCH staff were very thankful for the donation and pledged to put all the PPEs to good use and they also took cognizance of Round Table’s previous and continued support in the past few months.

To date KCH alone has received MK5,101,500 (approx. US$7,000) worth of medical donations from Round Table Malawi since April this year for the fight against COVID-19.

According to Botha, Round Table Malawi is planning two more donations in Blantyre and Dwangwa in the coming week next week.

Round Table Malawi, with the help of its three clubs, Blantyre 20, Lilongwe 32 and Dwangwa 69, has since April donated over MK7,553,900 (approx. US$10,200) to various hospitals and is pushing to raise more funds to make a bigger impact in the fight against COVID-19.

The target is to donate a further MK 1,862,500 (approx. US$2,500) in the coming weeks.

“We really hope as Round Table Malawi that we can inspire bigger associations to follow suit and help their respective health Industries all over the world,” Botha said.

Dr. Phuka’s situation report on COVID-19 says the country registered seven new deaths as of Saturday after recording eight the previous day.

All the seven deaths were recorded in Blantyre. The total number of deaths since April is now at 94.

The new cases registered by Saturday are 103 cases, up from 68 it recorded on Friday.

Of the new cases 99 are locally transmitted infections and four are imported.

The registered cases are 39 from Blantyre, 24 from Lilongwe, 14 from Mzuzu, five from Zomba, three each from Karonga and Nkhata Bay, two from Thyolo and one each from Kasungu, Mwanza, Nkhotakota, Nsanje and Salima.

The report says cumulatively, 3,557 cases have been registered and of these 926 are imported infections and 2,631 are locally transmitted.

Those that have recovered are at 1,585 and active cases are at 1,878 and of these figures 66% are men.

In his report, Dr. Dzuka everyone has a role to play to reduce and contain the spread of the pandemic.

“I would like to thank healthcare workers for the hard work shown as we observe a high number of recoveries in a day.

“If we collectively practise all preventive measures and containment measures, the spread of the virus can be stopped,” he said.

