Rumphi family accused of practicing witchcraft seek asylum at police station

A family of 12 people is seeking asylum at a police station in Rumphi after an attack by the community on allegations that the family was practicing witchcraft.

A senior police officer at Rumphi police George Kaleso confirmed that the family of Binga Nyasulu from Muyaba village in chief Chiweta’s area in the district has been at the station since July 30, 2018.

He said no one has been arrested in connection with the violence, saying the situation was volatile to make such arrests.

One of the Nyasulu family members, Jerome Nyasulu said the community suspect the family of killing a 13-year-old child in the area.

After the death of the child, the community went on rampage, setting on fire 12 houses, said Nyasulu.

He said property worth K7 million perished in the inferno, including housing materials which an NGO gave out to the family on loan for construction of better houses.

Chief Mwalweni of the area said calm will return to his area very soon.

Belief in witchcraft runs deep in this conservative southern African nation.

