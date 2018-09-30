RVG names local squad to start preparations against Cameroon

Malawi Senior National Football Team Coach Roy Van Geneugden (RVG) has released names of 29 locally based players expected to go into camp on Sunday and start preparing for the 2019 back to back African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Cameroon.

Flames first meeting against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is away in Yaounde on 12th October before returning home for a second leg match on 16th October at the Kamuzu Stadium.

This will be the first time for Flames to play at Kamuzu Stadium after over two years following the closure of the facility due to its poor condition especially the artificial turf which torn out.

The coach have again left out experienced and veteran players such as Nyasa Big Bullets winger Fischer Kondowe, modfielder Chimango Kaira, former Flames captain Joseph Kamodfielder forward Esau Kanyenda of Be Forward Wanderers despite the public out cry to have them on board as we face the much experienced and talented Indomitable Lions.

Malawi will also miss the services of two of its South African based professionals Striker Atusaye Nyondo and star Midfielder Robert ‘Baggio’ Ng’ambi who was part of the team that participated at the historical 2010 Afcon finals in Angola as the duo is nursing injuries.

On the other hand, Cameroon has a broad squad full of talented and experoenced professionals who ply their trade beyond Africa and in countries such as Belgium, Turkey, England and France.

Meanwhile, Be Forward Wanderers has gotten a lions share of contribution of players than any club on the domestic scene.

The Nomads have contributed 10 players followed by Nyasa Big Bullets [8] and finally Silver Strikers [3].

Eight clubs namely Red Lions, Blue Eagles, Civil Sporting, TN Stars, Moyale Barracks, Griffin Young Stars and Dwangwa United have contributed a single player each.

The list of professionals to combine with the locals will be announced by the coach next week.

All the selected locals are being informed to report at Mpira Village on Sunday 30th September 2019.

Below is the full squad of locals:

Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali, Charles Thom, Rabson Chiyenda and Nenani Juwaya.

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, John Lanjesi, Yamikani Fodya, Peter Cholopi, Dennis Chembezi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Precious Sambani and Trevor Kalema.

Midfielders: Chimwemwe Idana, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Mike Mkwate, Rafiq Namwera, Levison Maganizo, Gregory Nachipo and Chikoti chirwa.

Strikers: Felix Zulu, Chiukepo Msowoya, Patrick Phiri, Righteous Banda, Gastin Simkonda, Peter Banda, Isaac Kaliati, Stain Dave and Yamikani Chester.

