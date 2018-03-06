RVG has personal hatred against me – Gerald Phiri

Gerald Phiri has lifted the lid on why he has been removed from being national team assistant coach and replaced as Under-20 national team coach , saying his mentor Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) has personal hatred against him.

RVG proposed to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to have Phiri replaced with South Africa-based Patrick Mated and Peter Mponda as Flames’ assistant coaches on temporary basis.

The proposal has been approved.

Only Phiri has been removed as team manager James Sangala and goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi have also been maintained as part of RVG’s backroom staff.

Phiri has also been also not been retained as Under-20 national team coach and is replaced by Meke Mwase will be deputised by Silver Strikers assistant coach Lovemore Fazili while Griffin Saenda Jnr has been named team manager.

But Phiri has suggested there was ‘real hatred’ from RVG against him.

“The truth of the matter is that [RVG] has personal hatred against me. It is not about performance,” said Phiri.

The Belgian said the inclusion of Mabedi, Mwase, and Fazili in the coaching panels is part of his drive “to mentor as many coaches as possible”.

RVG said he is looking at coaches that have “the potential” and also those that have “exposure, having worked with expatriate coaches both locally and internationally.”

Phiri insists RVG is telling lies.

“He is not telling the truth and he know it,” Phiri said.

Phiri attributes the fall out to RVG listening to gossips against him.

The former Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Azam Tigers coach also denied what FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said that he has been assigned other duties in the office of the FAM technical director, saying he has not been informed about that.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles coach DeKlerk Msakakuona has been maintained as Under-17 national team coach and he will be assisted by former Mafco FC coach Temwa Msuku while Enos Chatama has also been maintained as team manager.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :