Silver fans more motivated now: Bankers to play in CAF tournament

Silver Strikers supporters have revealed their excitement at prospects of the club playing in the CAF champions league next season and admit their motivation has gone up with the current intensive preparations of the forthcoming TNM Super League campaign.

The supporters of the Airtel Top 8 champions are vowing to give the club the atmosphere to inspire them win game home and away.

They have said they will have designated singing sections and individuals to lead the songs.

The noisiest fans will also be travelling with the team in away matches.

Meanwhile, Silver has notified the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) of their interest to compete in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

Club general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, said their sponsors Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) have given them “the go ahead” to take part in the continental showpiece.

Nyirenda said Silver are hopeful to compete for the league title in the next campaign, apart from defending the Airtel silverware.

He said they feel they now have a squad capable of competing at a higher level.

“We have now assembled a strong side,” Nyirenda said.

He said the Bankers priority will be to fight for the domestic flagship league honours.

In the 2017 season, Silver finished third in the 16-team TNM Super League with 61 points, eight behind eventual champions Wanderers

