Silver fans more motivated now: Bankers to play in CAF tournament

March 6, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Silver Strikers supporters  have revealed their excitement at prospects of the club playing in the CAF champions league next season and admit their  motivation has gone up with the current intensive preparations of the forthcoming TNM Super League campaign.

Silver supporters vow to be the rowdiest – Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

New look Silver Strikers. -Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

The supporters of the Airtel Top 8 champions are vowing to give the club the atmosphere to inspire them win game home and away.

They have said they will have  designated singing sections and individuals to lead the songs.

The noisiest fans will also be travelling with the team in away matches.

Meanwhile, Silver has notified the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) of their interest to compete in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

Club general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, said their sponsors Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) have given them “the go ahead” to take part in the continental showpiece.

Nyirenda said Silver are hopeful to compete for the league title in the next campaign, apart from defending the Airtel silverware.

He said they feel they now have a squad capable of competing at a higher level.

“We have now assembled a strong side,” Nyirenda said.

He said the Bankers priority will be to fight for the domestic flagship league honours.

In the 2017 season, Silver finished third in the 16-team TNM Super League with 61 points, eight behind eventual champions Wanderers

LEGO
Guest
LEGO

Football is not played on paper so wait and see after all the New Season is about to kick off soon.Don’t forget our
forefathers proverb(saying),”Linda madzi apite ndipo uziti ndadala. Lets hope mwapulika sibweni.

4 hours 25 minutes ago

