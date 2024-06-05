SAAPA Chapter launched in Malawi

The Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) has been launched in Malawi today, with a clear roadmap to tackle alcohol consumption among people of all ages.

According to Jefferson Milanzi, the newly elected board chairperson of SAAPA Chapter in Malawi, the country’s efforts to combat alcohol consumption among young people have been unsuccessful due to working in isolation.

“However, with the launch of the SAAPA Chapter in Malawi, I am optimistic that the collective effort will yield better results,” Milanzi said.

The chapter held its first Annual General Meeting in Lilongwe yesterday, where delegates discussed ways to align their activities with the regional framework.

Milanzi emphasized that a unified approach will lead to success, stating, “We are going to succeed in this fight since all resources and energy will be put together.”

He further highlighted the importance of proper guidance on alcohol consumption in achieving the Malawi 2063 agenda, noting that an alcoholic generation will not be able to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development goals.

“If we have an alcoholic generation, it will surely not be able to add substance to the visions, hence there has to be this policy,” Milanzi added.

The launch of SAAPA Chapter in Malawi is a significant step towards addressing the harmful effects of alcohol in the country.

With a coordinated approach which is being financed by Forut through Norwegian Church Aid/DanChurch Aid (NCA/DCA) Malawi Joint Country Programme, the chapter aims to promote evidence-based policies and programs to reduce alcohol-related harm and promote a healthier society.

With chapters in several countries, SAAPA aims to reduce the harmful effects of alcohol on individuals, families, and communities. The chapter’s composition includes the academia, civil society organisations among other likeminded institutions.

