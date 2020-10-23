Safe-deposit and withdrawal guide for online casino players

If you are an experienced player or newcomer to online casinos, then you must be curious about what the withdrawal and deposit process typically entails. It is natural to be apprehensive of giving a financial body you are unfamiliar with access to your bank or credit card information. In this post, we will tell you everything you need to know about the safe deposit and withdrawal process of an online casino.

Depositing for the first time

After picking out a casino you are comfortable with, you sign up and review the newcomer bonus reward that should more or less offer to double your initial deposit.

Click on the Cashier or Deposit button. Scroll through all the supported methods and choose the service you prefer. Though, you should note that certain payment methods will provide more bonuses than others when you use it.

After choosing a payment method, you will need to fill a form that confirms your account information tallies with your bank account or wallet information. After your identity has been confirmed, you can then fill in your account details and process your deposit. Trusted third party financial web applications are usually used to store client information instead of keeping that information on the casino servers.

Your information is usually encrypted and is only accessed when you process an authorized payment. Debit and Credit card deposits are usually the quickest method to process deposits.

Confirm your deposit and expect your deposit to have been processed within 10 minutes or less. Once the payment comes through, verify the cash is still there, and then proceed to play.

Double-check your account information before you submit it

When inputting your personal information, ensure that it is accurate before you click on the submit button. If you repeatedly submit an invalid account or account that doesn’t match your submitted information on the platform, you stand the chance of having your account frozen. When this happens, you will have to prove your identity before allowing access to your account again.

Withdrawing your winnings from the casino

The withdrawal process is not universal on most general casino websites, but they more or less are identical with minor differences.

First, you log into your casino, confirm the amount you have in your profile, then initiate a payout by clicking on the withdrawal or cashier button. You should be led to a page that outlines all the supported payment methods. You will then asked to answer a series of questions, and you’ll most likely fill a form containing your bank or wallet information. Once that is set up, click on the submit button, and your transaction will begin processing. The payment should take somewhere between a day to a week.

Popular supported Wallets

PayPal: It is the largest online payment service worldwide, with over 200 million users. It is widely accepted by multiple financial organizations, and online businesses. Which makes it the perfect chois for online casino players looking to deposit and withdrawal safely. PayPal casinos are easy to be found all around the world and are highly trusted by online players.

Things to watch out for with deposits and withdrawals

As we have mentioned before, the withdrawal and deposit process differs slightly on every platform, so to account for that, we’ll be looking at sections of the process that could be problematic.

Your identification

Before you can process your first transaction on any online casino, you will need to confirm your identity by going through the identity verification process. You will be required to submit the pictures of various documents. These restrictions are put in place to ensure that players are the proper gambling age before playing.

Fees

Whenever you process a withdrawal or deposit, some transactional charges don’t reflect on your casino account. Check your bank to confirm these charges.

Bonuses

Various casinos offer percentage bonuses when you use certain payment methods and don’t reward others.

Currencies

Most online casinos process transactions in major currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP.

Transfer time

Transaction times, especially withdrawals, differ immensely between casinos. Some casinos take as little time as two days; others take up to ten days.

