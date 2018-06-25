Saka, Mangwana triumph in Mulanje golf: TNM impressed with tourney

Integrated mobile network and ICT provider TNM Plc says it is impressed with the turn out during Saturday an individual stablefold gold tournament at Mulanje Golf Club under the banner of TNM Contract which was won by Yotamu Saka and Beatrice Mangwana.

TNM returned to Mulanje Golf Club to interact with customers and other partners on the greens while enjoying the bewitching and spectacular views of Mulanje Mountain massif and its surrounding green tea plantations.

TNM Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata said the company was impressed with 74 strong field.

“Our return to Mulanje Golf Club underscores the commitment we have towards golf, and overall sports sponsorship in Malawi,’’ said Makata.

Makata said the weekend’s tournament provided the mobile and ICT company a platform to showcase Contract packages for personal and business customers.

“TNM Contract is a fully-packaged offering that enhances user experience by providing incentives for voice, data and unparalleled connectivity to our high speed and reliable internet. Saturday’s tournament accorded us an opportunity to interact with our customers from the tea industry and related sectors to share with them our competitive offerings on the Contract packages and other TNM products and services,” said Makata.

TNM donated K250,000 cheque to Mulanje Golf Club towards the maintenance of the greens.

Saka and Mangwana won the tournament in men’s and ladies category respectively. In seniors’ category James Chimwaza registered the highest score of the day – 38 points .

Hariet Mariani was the TNM internal category winner with 32 points. Msowoya had the longest drive in the men’s category while Jeong-Ok-Yoo did it in women’s section. Gift Gondwe was nearest to the pin.

