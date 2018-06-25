Levi Nkunika now heads FDH Bank marketing

Seasoned marketer, Levie Nkunika has been appointed as head of marketing for the fastest growing commercial back in Malawi, FDH Bank.

Nkunika, with a proven track-record in the marketing and business sector, has joined the bank after he resigned from Sunbird Hotels.

He will be Head of Marketing and Communication for FDH Financial Holdings Limited, FDH Bank Limited, FDH Money Bureau Limited, the First Discount House Limited, and FDH Financial Holdings Advisory Services.

Nkunika who is also a toastmaster, once worked for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as commercial director.

He is experienced commercial professional with a solid track record in airline, hospitality and beverage industries.

Nkunika is a strong business development professional graduated from East London Business School -East London University and Chancellor College of the University of Malawi.

