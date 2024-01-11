Salima-Lilongwe Water Project starts next month, February

Government says the construction of a mega water project, the multi-billion Kwacha Salima-Lilongwe water supply project starts next month, February.

Officials from ministry of Water and Sanitation say all is now set for the commencement of the delayed water project.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting in Salima on Thursday, Principal Secretary responsible for water and sanitation in the ministry, Elias Chimlambe said the project is a huge milestone as it will address water challenges that the country is currently facing.

Chief Executive Officer for the Salima Lilongwe Water Supply Company which is implementing the project, Valentine Kaupa said the current plan for the project is not only supply water to residents in Lilongwe, but also people from Dowa and Salima.

According to Kaupa, over UD$315 million will be used in the project with 30% coming from the government and 70% from private institutions.

While commending authorities for the progress being made on the project, District Commissioner for Salima James Mwenda has called for more corraboration among different stakeholders for the success of the project.

