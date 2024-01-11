Presidential Advisor Reverend Kamwendo salutes government for introducing loans for faith leaders

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, has saluted President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chkawera and his administration for what he described as commitment to promoting the welfare of faith leaders in Malawi.

Kamwendo cited the introduction of clerics’ loan window embedded in the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) as one of the tools the government is utilizing to economically empower religious leaders.

He made the sentiments at the pre-budget consultation meeting in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

“For the first time in the history of Malawi, the government has introduced loans to benefit religious leaders. This is very commendable because, just like any Malawian, men and women of God face various socioeconomic challenges that require money,” he said.

Kamwendo wondered why all the previous administrations did not consider the clerics worthy of accessing loans.

Turning to budget consultation, the Presidential Advisor said clerics were better placed to contribute to the formulation of a tangible and rich budget because of the vast knowledge and experience in other fields other than their pulpit calling.

“We have doctors and professors in the faith sector, which the government needs to tap if it wants to come up with a budget that is responsive to the needs of the citizenry,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, said the Chakwera-led administration recognizes and appreciates the great role faith leaders play in the social and economic development of the nation.

Chithyola Banda assured the clerics that the government will continue consulting them on matters of national importance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!