Saonda claims DPP plots ‘evil’ against Catholic Church

One of the officials of the newly formed UTM party George Saonda has clamec that he left the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after he refused the assignment to insult at a party rally the Holy father and leader of the Catholic faith worldwide, Pope Francis.

Instead at a DPP rally in Blantyre’s Bangwe Township in August this year, one Hophmally Makande attacked the Pope and dragged head of the Catholic Church into local politics.

Makande attacked critics who argue that President Peter Mutharika, 79, should retire due to old age and pave the way for younger leaders. He said if Mutharika is old and not fit to lead, the same should apply to the Pope who is 82.

Saonda an orator claimed at a UTM rally addressed by VIce President Saulos Chilima, himself a Catholic faithful, that DPP has been plotting evil plans against Catholic clergy and that the attack of Pope was part of it.

He said DPP Secretary general Gridezer Jeffrey wa Jeffrey was the one who was passing instructions on orders from the corridors of power.

Saonda said among the seven assigned ‘evil’ duties by the ruling DPP one was to insult Catholic Bishops and Priests.

“I will be revealing all the assigned evil duties. DPP is led by evil people that’s why its secretary general assigned me seven evil things against its opponents but being a God fearing person I rejected,” he said.

He claimed another plot was to set up critical priests in car accidents.

Saonda who was close pal to President Peter Mutharika said UTM has potential people to lead and develop the country.

Newton Kambala one of the UTM top officials spoke during the rally described Saonda as a person who love Malawians more than everyone.

Commentators say the 2019 election is about ideas for developing and making Malawi a better and more prosperous nation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :