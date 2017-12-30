Saul Savers Church on special cross-over service in Lilongwe

As the year winds up, the Soul Savers Church at area 25 in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe has organized a night of cross over prayers where congregants will be in the house of the Lord praying as they will be crossing into another Year, 2018.

The service will take place on Sunday, 31st December at the church’s headquarters in Lilongwe area 25, Msungwi starting from 6 o’clock in the evening till morning of the following day.

Soul savers church overseer Pastor Steve Wingolo said people should total transformation during the night of crossing over and all preparations are done.

“You are all invited, to experience great miracles and wonders in your life, family, jobs, business and future,” he said

According to Wingolo, it is important to spend time in the house of the Lord in the night of Crossing over than spending it elsewhere.

“Before we crossover into 2018 it is important for every believer to spend time In the presence of God just to thank him for his mighty works throughout the year 2017.

“Before entering 2018 we need to hear the word which God is saying about the year 2018,Lord Jesus Christ take you into 2018 with His anointing, prosperity and good health,” said Pastor Steve Wingolo in a statement.

Several churches have also organized prayers to prepare believers for the New Year. This is the time to thank God for the gift of life and to ask for God’s favor in the New Year.

During the service music will be provided by Soul savers Praise team, Soul Savers women Choir, Mchinji Soul Savers Melodies and Soul Savers Youth Choir.

Soul Savers Ministries is located in area 25 near Kalambo Primary School Nsungwi, opposite St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :