Scorchers attribute WAFCON win to NBM plc support

The Malawi National Women’s Football team coach, Lovemore Fazili, and captain Tabitha Chawinga have attributed their 2–0 win against Angola, which secured their qualification for the Women AFCON finals, to the strong support they have received from their sponsors, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc.

The Scorchers sealed their spot after defeating Angola 2–0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday, thanks to a late brace from Faith Chimzimu in the 80th and 81st minutes.

The team after the first leg ended goalless in Luanda, Angola.

Speaking after the match, Fazili commended the team’s resilience and acknowledged the crucial role played by Malawians and NBM plc in the team’s success.

“Thank you to all Malawians for supporting us. It is not very easy; Angola was a very tough team. Winning 2–0 at home is a great achievement. I also want to thank the entire technical panel, the players, and most especially the leadership of my captain, who has been instrumental in helping us reach the finals.”

“We would also like to thank our sponsors, National Bank of Malawi plc, for their generous support. They have helped us improve women’s football in Malawi through their sponsorship of the women’s league, which has contributed greatly to the growth and performance of the national team,” said Fazili.

Chawinga expressed joy and gratitude, describing the victory as a moment of national pride.

“This game was so tough, but we fought until the end and won 2–0. We are supposed to be happy, and I believe this happiness is not just for us players, but for the whole country, and all Malawians are happy. The way we qualified shows our hard work and unity. I want to thank our coach for the great guidance and also our sponsor, NBM plc, for their support. This victory is also for them,” said Chawinga.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa hailed the team’s qualification as a proud moment for both the nation and the Bank’s ongoing partnership with the Scorchers.

“We are extremely happy to be part of this historic moment, the first time our women’s football team, the Scorchers, has qualified for the finals in any sport. We are already seeing the fruits of our efforts, and this qualification is a testament to that.”

“As the team heads to Morocco, we have every confidence that they will make Malawi proud. As the Bank of the Nation, we are proud to be driving growth in women’s football and supporting our own customers on this incredible journey,” said Hiwa.

NBM plc announced a sports sponsorship of K1.58 billion, which includes support for the Scorchers, the introduction of the national women’s football tournament, the first major league title sponsorship of its kind in Malawi, and initiatives for coaches’ development.

This investment is aimed at elevating and developing women’s football in the country.

