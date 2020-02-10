Selected Mtandire children gets introduced to BBC Micro-bit coding device

Mtandire children in the capital Lilongwe have now joined the rest of developed countries in technology after they have been granted access to a new micro-bit device which helps children in computer coding to develop various software’s, thanks to the institute of imagination in conjunction with MHub, the British Council, Zikomo Foundation and Tingathe.

The Micro-bit device was unveiled on Saturday 8 February at the new MHUB Offices in area 15, Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the event C.E.O of Mhub Vincent Kumwenda revealed that the selected Mtandire children have gone through three weeks of basic training on how to use the device in this pilot phase.

“The device work with children beyond the programs of science and mathematics, we divided them into groups to develop various hardware using this micro-bit device. The best group that develop outstanding project will have a chance to go in United Kingdom to showcase it,” added Kumwenda.

However, Head of Projects at British Council Mc Donald Nyoni expressed his gratitude with how the selected kids are coping with the micro-bit device.

“The device will help the kids find solutions to the problem they are facing every day and we as British council we are happy because of the skills they will graduate with,” said Nyoni.

Workshop facilitator, institute of imagination Hellen Elizabeth Farley revealed that they will continue helping the young people in shaping the minds to do good in innovations and technology.

She further elaborated that they working are working with various children from many countries and it’s the wish to see Malawian children do great things with the Micro-bit device.

One of the children Christina Milliati expressed that she is happy to be part of this project and she is looking forward to learn more things from the Institute of Imagination and MHUB.

